logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Meloodika kuulab laule Ameerika filmidest

Täna 2.07.2017
Saatesari: Meloodika

Pühapäeval, 2. juulil kell 13 on saade “Meloodika“ kaunite laulude lainel, mis saatnud meid kõikjal aastakümneid – tuttavad meloodiad, unustamatud hääled ja kaunid armastuslood Hollywoodist. Saatejuht on Jaak Jõekallas.

Saates kõlab:

* Gene Kelly – “Singin’ in the Rain“ samanimelisest filmist (Nacio Herb Brown)
* Judy Garland, Gene Kelly – “For Me and My Gal“ samanimelisest filmist (Meyer)
* Marta Eggerth – “Do I Love You?“ filmist “For Me and My Gal“ (Christine)
* Nelson Eddy, Jeanette MacDonald – “Will You Remember“ filmist “Maytime“ (Sigmund Romberg)
* Miliza Korjus – “Lood Viini metsades“ filmist “The Great Waltz“ (Johann Strauss)
* George Houston – “I’m In Love With Vienna“ filmist “The Great Waltz“ (Johann Strauss)
* Lena Horne – “Honeysuckle Rose“ filmist “Thousands Cheer“ (Waller)
* Ethel Waters – “Taking A Chance On Love“ filmist “Cabin in the Sky“ (Duke)
* Frank Sinatra – “I Fall In Love Too Easily“ filmist “Anchors Aweigh“ (Jule Styne)
* Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel – “Wunderbar!“ filmist “Kiss Me Kate“ (Cole Porter)
* June Allyson – “The Best Things In Life Are Free“ filmist “Good News“ (Brown)
* Ann Blyth, Vic Damone – “Stranger In Paradise“ filmist “Kismet“(1955)(Wright/Borodin)
* Fred Astaire – “They Can’t Take That Away From Me“ filmist “The Barkleys Of Broadway“ (George Gershwin)
* Ann Miller – “Shakin’ the Blues Away“ filmist “Easter Parade“ (Irving Berlin)
* Mario Lanza –  “Be My Love“ filmist “The Toast of New Orleans“ (Nicholas Brodszky)
* Doris Day – “Love me Or Leave Me“ samanimelisest filmist (Chilton Price)
* Grace Kelly, Bing Crosby – “True Love“ filmist “High Society“ (Cole Porter)
* Judy Garland – “Over the Rainbow“ filmist “The Wizard of Oz“ (Harold Arlen)

“Meloodika” kutsub kuulama pühapäeviti kell 13.
Saatejuht on Jaak Jõekallas.

Muusika nimekiri
{{music.Info.STARTTIME | substringtwo}}
{{music.meta.AUTHOR1}} - {{music.meta.SONGNAME}} ({{music.meta.PERFORMER}})

Kommentaare veel ei ole. Ole esimene!

Vasta kommentaarile

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Vasta kommentaarile
Vasta

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
Nime väli peab olema täidetud
Mitte rohkem kui 50 tähemärki
Kommentaari väli ei saa olla tühi
Mitte rohkem kui 1024 tähemärki
{{error}}
Lisa uus kommentaar

Samas kategoorias

Viimati lisatud