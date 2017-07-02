Meloodika kuulab laule Ameerika filmidest

Saates kõlab:

* Gene Kelly – “Singin’ in the Rain“ samanimelisest filmist (Nacio Herb Brown)

* Judy Garland, Gene Kelly – “For Me and My Gal“ samanimelisest filmist (Meyer)

* Marta Eggerth – “Do I Love You?“ filmist “For Me and My Gal“ (Christine)

* Nelson Eddy, Jeanette MacDonald – “Will You Remember“ filmist “Maytime“ (Sigmund Romberg)

* Miliza Korjus – “Lood Viini metsades“ filmist “The Great Waltz“ (Johann Strauss)

* George Houston – “I’m In Love With Vienna“ filmist “The Great Waltz“ (Johann Strauss)

* Lena Horne – “Honeysuckle Rose“ filmist “Thousands Cheer“ (Waller)

* Ethel Waters – “Taking A Chance On Love“ filmist “Cabin in the Sky“ (Duke)

* Frank Sinatra – “I Fall In Love Too Easily“ filmist “Anchors Aweigh“ (Jule Styne)

* Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel – “Wunderbar!“ filmist “Kiss Me Kate“ (Cole Porter)

* June Allyson – “The Best Things In Life Are Free“ filmist “Good News“ (Brown)

* Ann Blyth, Vic Damone – “Stranger In Paradise“ filmist “Kismet“(1955)(Wright/Borodin)

* Fred Astaire – “They Can’t Take That Away From Me“ filmist “The Barkleys Of Broadway“ (George Gershwin)

* Ann Miller – “Shakin’ the Blues Away“ filmist “Easter Parade“ (Irving Berlin)

* Mario Lanza – “Be My Love“ filmist “The Toast of New Orleans“ (Nicholas Brodszky)

* Doris Day – “Love me Or Leave Me“ samanimelisest filmist (Chilton Price)

* Grace Kelly, Bing Crosby – “True Love“ filmist “High Society“ (Cole Porter)

* Judy Garland – “Over the Rainbow“ filmist “The Wizard of Oz“ (Harold Arlen)

“Meloodika” kutsub kuulama pühapäeviti kell 13.

Saatejuht on Jaak Jõekallas.